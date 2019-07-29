World Asset Management Inc Acquires 159 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $2,199,296.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.45. 96,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,198. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $160.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup set a $221.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.