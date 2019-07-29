World Asset Management Inc Acquires 16,391 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,770 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after buying an additional 77,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 46,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 32,978 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $58.09. 4,743,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,285,391. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $195.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Raymond James set a C$19.50 target price on Heroux Devtek and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paylocity from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Wajax in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,956,250 shares of company stock valued at $109,889,375 over the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

