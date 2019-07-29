World Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,279,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,725,349,000 after buying an additional 7,856,946 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Medtronic by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,336,000 after buying an additional 2,255,412 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,746,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $886,563,000 after buying an additional 1,821,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,130 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $878,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,102 shares of company stock worth $8,244,274 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,845. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.87. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $103.29. The company has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

