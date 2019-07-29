World Asset Management Inc Buys 633 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Chubb by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,121,000 after purchasing an additional 383,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.55.

Shares of CB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.76. The stock had a trading volume of 75,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,713. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $153.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $400,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,160 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,146 shares of company stock worth $50,781,622 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

