World Asset Management Inc Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,810,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,044,569,000 after acquiring an additional 849,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,350,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,383,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $466,759,000 after acquiring an additional 256,907 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 170.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

UTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.57. 1,372,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,600. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The firm has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.48.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

