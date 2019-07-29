World Asset Management Inc Purchases 296 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,975,000 after buying an additional 118,956 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 128,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 61,645 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 328,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,676,000 after purchasing an additional 182,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.15.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $2,723,637.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.01. 880,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.61 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

