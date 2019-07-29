World Asset Management Inc Sells 977 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. FMR LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,141,000 after buying an additional 1,665,348 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6,221.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 854,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 841,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,200,000 after purchasing an additional 768,550 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,465,000 after purchasing an additional 695,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $35,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,557,271.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 163,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,583,359.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 84,351 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $6,063,993.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,023 shares in the company, valued at $20,058,963.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,684 shares of company stock worth $24,519,466 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

NYSE:CL traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,518,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,259. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $74.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 14.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

