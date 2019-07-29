World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 5,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,727,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,046. The stock has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $186,104.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,459. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

