World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 target price (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Cannonball Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

WWE traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.75. 50,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,392. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 1.36. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $100.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.21 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, insider George A. Barrios sold 74,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $5,231,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

