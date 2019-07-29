Wowbit Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $174,739.00 (WWB)

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Wowbit has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $174,739.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wowbit token can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wowbit has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wowbit Token Profile

Wowbit is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. The official website for Wowbit is wowoonet.com. The official message board for Wowbit is wowoonet.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Wowbit

Wowbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wowbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wowbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

