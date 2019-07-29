WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.96

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.96 and last traded at $86.49, with a volume of 17849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.12. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.47.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.42 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 44.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.034 dividend. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 796,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,638,000 after purchasing an additional 130,545 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 55,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 143,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

