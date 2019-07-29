WPP Aunz (ASX:WPP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.53

WPP Aunz Ltd (ASX:WPP)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.63. WPP Aunz shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 259,953 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.54.

About WPP Aunz (ASX:WPP)

WPP AUNZ Limited, formerly STW Communications Group Limited, is an Australia-based company engaged in advertising and diversified communications operations. The Company provides advertising and communications services for clients through various channels, including television, radio, print, outdoor and electronic forms.

Featured Article: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Aunz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP Aunz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.