WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

WPT Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$13.02 and a 1 year high of C$13.10.

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$33.50 million for the quarter.

WPT Industrial REIT Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

