W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Short Interest Update

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,172,200 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 10,457,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W&T Offshore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In related news, CEO Tracy W. Krohn purchased 15,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 7,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,718.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 132,000 shares of company stock worth $611,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after purchasing an additional 305,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 231,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,042,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,776,000 after purchasing an additional 196,139 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a market cap of $599.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 3.04.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

