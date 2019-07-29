X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Trading Down 0.1%

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.29, approximately 22,464 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,980,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund comprises 1.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

