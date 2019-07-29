Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Decreases Stock Position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Carvana were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Carvana by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,224,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $656,000. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.23. The stock had a trading volume of 41,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,425. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.47. Carvana Co has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $76.85.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $755.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 75,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $5,193,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,033.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 181,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $12,240,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,984,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,925,489 shares of company stock valued at $124,765,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carvana from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Roku from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

