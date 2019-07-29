Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $384,000 Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lessened its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,360,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,438,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 5,414.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 181,762 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after buying an additional 180,407 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,291,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,702,000 after buying an additional 173,979 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 8,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $395,062.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 98,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $116,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.97. 9,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

