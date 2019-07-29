Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,139,000 after purchasing an additional 465,298 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,633,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,257,000 after purchasing an additional 250,266 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,413,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,807,000 after purchasing an additional 346,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,688,000 after purchasing an additional 270,254 shares during the period.

Shares of Perspecta stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $23.65. 6,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,758. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $26.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.52.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,110.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,330.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,470 shares of company stock worth $302,310.

