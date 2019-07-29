Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $447,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $293.40. 484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,381. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 12-month low of $138.00 and a 12-month high of $413.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.50.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

In other Coca-Cola Consolidated news, Director John W. Murrey III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.60, for a total value of $379,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $189,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

