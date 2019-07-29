Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,790,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in CIT Group by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 283,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,619,000 after buying an additional 82,383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,631,000 after buying an additional 223,475 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in CIT Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded International Container Terminal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.21 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

