Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 2,600 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lessened its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CALM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,079. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CALM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

