Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Takes Position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,612,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other Guardant Health news, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 131,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $8,579,128.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,784 shares of company stock valued at $21,524,087 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GH traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.02. 24,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,488. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.35. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $106.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.05.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$5.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.