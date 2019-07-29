Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Trims Stock Holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB trimmed its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

CTB has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:CTB traded down $2.74 on Monday, reaching $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,412. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $35.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.32). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

