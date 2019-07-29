Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Trading Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) traded down 5.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $21.06, 719,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 905,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

Specifically, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $84,528.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 724,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,898,251. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on YEXT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Yext by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Yext by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.