Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Yum! Brands worth $39,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,186,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,214,439,000 after buying an additional 591,322 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,768,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,573,858,000 after buying an additional 338,339 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,507,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,854,000 after buying an additional 19,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,348,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $292,344,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $113.85 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $114.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Citigroup downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

In related news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $153,482.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $665,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,386 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

