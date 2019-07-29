Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to report $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Adtalem Global Education posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.35 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,953 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $127,185.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,013. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.63.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.