Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.59. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.52 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYD. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. 26,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,617. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 400.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.