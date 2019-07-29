Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.59. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.52 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. 26,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,617. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 400.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

