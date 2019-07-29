Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fossil Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Fossil Group posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 141.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fossil Group will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fossil Group.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $465.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.97 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.78. 1,092,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,043. The company has a market capitalization of $532.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.86. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In other news, EVP Martin Frey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 567.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,572,406 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fossil Group by 534.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,770 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 383,098 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fossil Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 569,821 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 186,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fossil Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,698 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after buying an additional 169,086 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Fossil Group by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 226,265 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 132,822 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fossil Group (FOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.