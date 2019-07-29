Zacks: Analysts Expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will post sales of $164.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.30 million to $165.10 million. Comtech Telecomm. reported sales of $167.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full-year sales of $659.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $657.98 million to $660.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $692.57 million, with estimates ranging from $670.30 million to $707.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

CMTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecomm. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,526,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,908,000 after acquiring an additional 22,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. 84,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,629. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.82. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.93 million, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

