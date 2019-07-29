Zacks: Analysts Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Employers posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.41. Employers had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

In other Employers news, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 607 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $25,026.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,076.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 2,363.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 628.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 59,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Employers by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Employers by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIG traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,247. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07. Employers has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Employers’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

