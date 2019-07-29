Zacks: Analysts Expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to report $183.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.20 million and the highest is $186.59 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $173.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $767.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $764.07 million to $770.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $835.73 million, with estimates ranging from $824.46 million to $847.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.59 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.25. 715,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,050. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

