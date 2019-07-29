Zacks: Analysts Expect Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.20. Nextgen Healthcare also posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $131.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Svb Leerink raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Dougherty & Co cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Swann raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 13,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $267,055.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon Razin sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $76,583.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,004 shares of company stock valued at $364,819. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

