Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce sales of $65.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.03 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $63.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $275.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.26 million to $282.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $297.45 million, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $304.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

National Securities restated a "neutral" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,901,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 393,440 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 427,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 176,374 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 363,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 571,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 121,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 167,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.11. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

