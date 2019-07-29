Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.41). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). The business had revenue of $57.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ARLO stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 607,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $23.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5,782.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6,578.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

