Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) will announce sales of $11.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chanticleer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.73 million and the highest is $11.60 million. Chanticleer reported sales of $10.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chanticleer will report full-year sales of $43.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.65 million to $45.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $49.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chanticleer.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.35 million. Chanticleer had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 15.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on BURG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Chanticleer in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

BURG traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. 162,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,256. The company has a market cap of $3.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.53. Chanticleer has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

