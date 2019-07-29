Zacks: Brokerages Expect County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.93 Million

Equities analysts expect County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) to post $12.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.16 million and the lowest is $12.70 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $12.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $52.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $52.77 million, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $53.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sandler O’Neill set a $60.00 target price on Eagle Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $64.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Roe bought 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $76,291.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Roe bought 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $83,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,100.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,713 shares of company stock worth $204,517. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 44.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICBK opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $120.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

