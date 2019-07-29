Zacks: Brokerages Expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to announce $123.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.98 million and the highest is $126.60 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $115.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $477.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.68 million to $481.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $533.50 million, with estimates ranging from $513.71 million to $548.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

NYSE PRLB traded down $3.91 on Friday, reaching $102.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.26. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $94.20 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3.0% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.