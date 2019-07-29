Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.73 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.34. 19,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.80. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71.

In other TransUnion news, EVP David E. Wojczynski sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $711,381.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,708.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,411 shares of company stock worth $3,758,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,666,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

