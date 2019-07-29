Zacks: Brokerages Set $40.00 Price Target for Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the six analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Union Bankshares’ rating score has improved by 4.6% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $40.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.70 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Union Bankshares an industry rank of 180 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AUB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,670. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $42.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,868,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $14,384,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $12,697,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $5,585,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $4,593,000.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

