Zacks: Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) Given $2.78 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $2.78 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cinedigm an industry rank of 93 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cinedigm stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cinedigm at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,415. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.06.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

