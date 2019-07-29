Zacks: Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Luxfer’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also assigned Luxfer an industry rank of 179 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Luxfer stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,943. The stock has a market cap of $551.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

In other news, insider Andrew Butcher sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $124,472.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Gibbons sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,863 shares of company stock valued at $323,643. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Luxfer by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

