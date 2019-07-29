Zacks: Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) Given $185.94 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.04 (Buy) from the fourteen analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and seven have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Spotify Technology’s rating score has declined by 15.9% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $185.94 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Spotify Technology an industry rank of 143 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($176.74) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of SPOT traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $154.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $103.29 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of -256.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.53). Spotify Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

