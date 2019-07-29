Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.25.

ZLAB opened at $35.01 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Zai Lab by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Zai Lab by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 481.7% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

