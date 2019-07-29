ZClassic (ZCL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $45,050.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 15% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $45,050.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003765 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00705303 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00194729 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00073521 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003647 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 7,130,050 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

