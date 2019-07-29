ZelCash (ZEL) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $10.58 million and approximately $602,037.00 worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001558 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. In the last week, ZelCash has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.01110335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00037958 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00269084 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006587 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004571 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 71,250,050 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

