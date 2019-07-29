Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001543 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $8,286.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00287095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.83 or 0.01552934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00118562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,163,350 coins and its circulating supply is 19,686,350 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

