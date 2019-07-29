Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $150.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZBH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.68.

ZBH traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $96.99 and a one year high of $136.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $48,938.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,005,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9,730.5% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 836,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after buying an additional 828,165 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,754,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,047,000 after buying an additional 670,501 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,463,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after buying an additional 559,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,474,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,103,841,000 after buying an additional 509,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

