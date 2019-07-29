Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.75 -7.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $7.70-7.90.Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.75-7.90 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday. Cowen set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.03.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.61. 463,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,560. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $96.99 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $48,938.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at $167,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

