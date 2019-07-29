Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.75 -7.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $7.70-7.90.Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.75-7.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.56. 381,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $121.71 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NuVasive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.08.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $48,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.