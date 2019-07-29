Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,400 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 4,031,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $115.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $78.90 and a 1 year high of $116.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.21.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

In other news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $1,160,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 29,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $2,993,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,613 shares of company stock worth $7,963,366. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,245,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,486,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,759,000 after buying an additional 795,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,227,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,801,000 after buying an additional 785,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,539,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,996,000 after buying an additional 513,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $47,140,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.